New Suit - Employment

BP, the British petroleum company, was sued Saturday in Texas Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by the Pacific Justice Institute and attorney Charlotte Y. Bergeron on behalf of five individuals who contend that they were discriminated against for seeking religious exemptions to the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-04376, Andrepont et al v. Petroleum PLC.