Andrei Iancu got plenty of respect from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in his first appearance before the court since serving as U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director. It didn't sound as if he'd come away with a win, though. Judges Kara Stoll, Timothy Dyk and Alan Lourie politely but firmly indicated they aren't inclined to construe the claims of a virtualization patent the way Iancu wants them to.

Technology

January 12, 2023, 1:07 PM