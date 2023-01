Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shutts & Bowen on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against the Walt Disney Company and other defendants to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by the Vires Law Group and CGS Law on behalf of seven Disney World employees who were allegedly terminated for refusing to wear masks or receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The case is 6:23-cv-00107, Andreas et al. v. Walt Disney Co. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 20, 2023, 2:57 PM