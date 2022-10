New Suit - Consumer

Capital One Financial and Saks Fifth Avenue were sued Monday in Ohio Southern District Court over alleged violation of the Truth in Lending Act. The lawsuit was filed by Doucet Gerling Co. LPA on behalf of Mark Andreae. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00618, Andreae v. Capital One et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 25, 2022, 6:01 AM