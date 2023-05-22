Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani partner Richard R. Spirra has entered an appearance for automated teller machine deployer FCTI Inc. in a pending consumer class action in connection with the company's utilization of its ATM interface. The case, filed April 4 in California Central District Court by Lynch Carpenter, contends that the defendant fraudulently doubled its interchange fees by employing a non-balance inquiry screen prompt to register a second balance inquiry. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin, is 2:23-cv-02537, Andrea Durkee v. Fcti, Inc. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
May 22, 2023, 5:26 AM