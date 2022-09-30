Who Got The Work

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America has turned to attorney John R. Hanson of Worthe Hanson & Worthe to fight a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to underinsured motorist benefits, was filed Aug. 15 in California Central District Court by the Law Offices of Christian J. Garris on behalf of Andre Pimienta. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi, is 2:22-cv-05758, Andre Pimienta v. Travelers Property Casualty Company of America et al.

Insurance

September 30, 2022, 11:06 AM