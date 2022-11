New Suit

Navient, a servicer of student loans, and SLM Corp., the parent company of student loan provider Sallie Mae, were hit with a complaint Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was brought pro se by Nicole Andrade and Elizabeth Nunley. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-11954, Andrade et al v. Navient Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 16, 2022, 6:21 PM