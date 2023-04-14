New Suit - Employment

Field Asset Services, Xome Field Services and Cyprexx Services were hit with a wage-and-hour lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Miller Shah and Olivier & Schreiber on behalf of Juan Carlos Andrade and Doralinda Rangel, is part of a wave of cases accusing the defendants of misclassifying janitors and maintenance workers as independent contractors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01842, Andrade et al v. Field Asset Services, Inc. et al.

Business Services

April 14, 2023, 9:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Doralinda Rangel

Juan Carlos Andrade

Plaintiffs

Miller Shah LLP

defendants

Cyprexx Services, LLC

Field Asset Services, Inc.

Field Asset Services, LLC

Xome Field Services LLC

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches