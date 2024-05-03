Who Got The Work

Katelyn R. Dwyer of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz has entered an appearance for Tyson Foods in a pending lawsuit over alleged labor violations. The case was filed March 18 in Tennessee Eastern District Court by the Law Office of Mark N. Foster and Whitfield Coleman Montoya LLC on behalf of a chicken farmer who was allegedly wrongfully terminated after refusing to report false chick mortality data to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan, is 3:24-cv-00122, Anderton, Jr. v. Tyson Farms, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 03, 2024, 10:35 AM

Plaintiffs

John L Anderton, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Mark N. Foster

Whitfield Coleman Montoya LLC

defendants

Tyson Farms, Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination