Who Got The Work

Wayne S. Yoshigai of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for GMRI Inc., an operator of a chain of restaurants, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed June 28 in Hawaii District Court by attorneys Charles H. Brower and Michael P. Healy on behalf of Ashley Anderson, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after complaining to management about gender-based sexual harassment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson, is 1:22-cv-00285, Anderson vs. GMRI, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 12, 2022, 7:34 AM