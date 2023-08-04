Who Got The Work

Susan M. Zoeller and Caitlin S. Schroeder of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have stepped in to defend Walmart in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed pro se on June 20 in Indiana Southern District Court on behalf of former warehouse employee who claims that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for taking leave to recover from COVID-19. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker, is 1:23-cv-01071, Anderson v. Walmart Distribution Center et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 04, 2023, 6:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Deneice Anderson

defendants

Walmart Corporate Office

Walmart Distribution Center

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA