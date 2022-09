New Suit - ERISA

Unilever, the multinational consumer goods company, was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The court case, for short-term and long-term disability benefits, was brought by Uscher, Quiat, Uscher & Russo and Eric Buchanan & Associates on behalf of Theresa Anderson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05770, Anderson v. Unilever United States Inc.