Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Conner & Winters on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Trilogy Residential Management to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Boston Avenue Law and attorney Kathy Bushnell on behalf of Shantelle Anderson. The case is 4:22-cv-00558, Anderson v. Trilogy Residential Management LLC.

Real Estate

December 21, 2022, 4:16 PM