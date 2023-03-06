Who Got The Work

Joseph James DiPalma and Jonathan Marc Kozak of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to represent the Hudson National Golf Club and other defendants in a pending collective employment action. The action, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed Jan. 20 in New York Southern District Court by Sacco & Fillas on behalf of individuals who were employed by the defendants as golf caddies who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas, is 7:23-cv-00522, Anderson v. The Hudson National Golf Club, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 06, 2023, 6:29 AM