Who Got The Work

Jeremi L. Chylinski of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for the Allen Hotel Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed April 5 in New York Eastern District Court by attorney Mars Khaimov, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dora Lizette Irizarry, is 1:24-cv-02577, Anderson v. The Allen Hotel, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 20, 2024, 8:13 AM

