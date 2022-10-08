New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Pesticide manufacturers Syngenta Inc. and Corteva Agriscience were hit with an antitrust class action Friday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of direct purchasers, contends that the defendants unfairly impede competition through loyalty programs that incentivize distributors to to stop selling cheaper generic products. The lawsuit, which is backed by Lowey Dannenberg, Korein Tillery, Paynter Law Firm and Nussbaum Law Group, follows similar antitrust claims from the Federal Trade Commission and 10 state attorneys general. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00858, Anderson v. Syngenta Crop Protection AG et al.

Agriculture

October 08, 2022, 1:06 PM