Ryan Schoeb and Kyle W. Woodford of Wood Smith Henning & Berman have stepped in to defend Highmark Residential and Sreit Madelyn Oaks in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The action was filed Nov. 16 in Florida Middle District Court by Jacksonville Area Legal Aid on behalf of a mother of six who contends that the defendants refused to rent a four bedroom apartment to her on the alleged basis that she was 'already trouble' and was registered as a verified survivor of sexual assault. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan, is 3:23-cv-01337, Anderson v. Sreit Madelyn Oaks, L.L.C. et al.

Real Estate

January 02, 2024, 9:23 AM

Asia A. Anderson

Jacksonville Area Legal Aid, Inc.

Jacksonville Area Legal Aid Inc.

Highmark Residential, LLC

Sreit Madelyn Oaks, L.L.C.

Wood Smith Henning & Berman

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation