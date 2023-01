Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Samson Oil & Gas to Montana District Court. The complaint was filed by Gerstner Adam Law and Meridian Law on behalf of Stephen Anderson, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting illegal hauling practices by Samson. The case is 1:23-cv-00006, Anderson v. Samson Oil & Gas USA Montana Inc. et al.

Energy

January 17, 2023, 8:31 PM