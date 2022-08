Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Melchiode Marks King on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Occidental Petroleum, a Texas-based petroleum company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Armstrong & Lee on behalf of a floor hand on an Occidental oil rig. The case is 4:22-cv-02945, Anderson v. Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Energy

August 30, 2022, 12:48 PM