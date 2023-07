Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action against National Ready Mixed Concrete Co. to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Diversity Law Group and the Polaris Law Group. The case is 2:23-cv-06111, Anderson v. National Ready Mixed Concrete Co.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 27, 2023, 9:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeffrey Anderson

defendants

National Ready Mixed Concrete Co.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations