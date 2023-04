Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig and Lane & Waterman on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Medtronic to Iowa Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Larry F. Woods on behalf of the estate of Keith Anderson, who allegedly suffered from morphine withdrawals due to a defective drug infusion pump installed in his abdomen. The case is 3:23-cv-00026, Anderson et al. v. Medtronic Inc. et al.

Health Care

April 21, 2023, 4:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Keith Anderson

defendants

Medtronic, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lane Waterman

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims