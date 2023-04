Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Management & Training Corp., also known as MTC Gadsden CF, to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged gender-based discrimination, was filed by attorney Marie A. Mattox on behalf of a former employee. The case is 4:23-cv-00155, Anderson v. Management & Training Corporation aka MTC Gadsden CF.

Florida

April 20, 2023, 6:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Dexter Anderson

defendants

Management & Training Corporation aka MTC Gadsden CF

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination