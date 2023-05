Removed To Federal Court

Loancare LLC and Sierra Pacific Mortgage removed a class action to California Eastern District Court on Tuesday. The suit, for claims under the California Consumer Credit Reporting Agencies Act, was filed by the Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman. The defendants are represented by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. The case is 2:23-cv-00970, Anderson v. Loancare LLC et al.

May 23, 2023, 6:05 PM

