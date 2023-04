Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo on Thursday removed a landlord-tenant class action against JRK Property Holdings, Utility Billing and other defendants to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by the Quat Law Offices, accuses the defendants of miscalculating sub-metered water and sewage charges at JRK properties in Massachusetts. The case is 1:23-cv-10746, Anderson v. JRK Property Holdings Inc. et al.

Real Estate

April 06, 2023, 5:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Emily Anderson

defendants

JRK Property Holdings, Inc.

JRK Residential Group, Inc.

Tewksbury Apartments Property Owner, LLC

Utility Billing, Inc.

defendant counsels

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract