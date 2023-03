New Suit - Contract

Stewart Title, HomeLoanServ and other defendants were sued on Tuesday in South Dakota District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed pro se by Douglas E. Anderson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-04036, Anderson v. Idaho Housing and Finance Assoc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 14, 2023, 7:59 PM