Who Got The Work

Kyrie' Chandler and Jonathan Goins of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have stepped in to represent Hyatt Hotels, the Chicago-based hospitality company, in a pending slip-and-fall personal injury lawsuit. The case was filed Aug. 29 in Georgia Northern District Court by the Howard Law Firm on behalf of Marian Anderson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee, is 1:23-cv-03858, Anderson v. Hyatt Corporation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 13, 2023, 4:04 PM

