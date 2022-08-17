New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Gannett Media, owner of USA Today and several other newspapers, was hit with a consumer class action on Wednesday in New Jersey District Court in relation to the company's subscription plans. The suit, filed by Dapeer Law and Kaliel Gold PLLC, accuses Gannett of engaging in an automatic renewal scheme in which customer accounts are charged monthly without the company providing the proper disclosures or authorizations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05088, Anderson v. Gannett Co. Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 17, 2022, 6:05 PM