New Suit - Consumer

Fifth Third Bancorp, a financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, was sued Tuesday in Minnesota District Court. The court case was brought by Consumer Justice Center on behalf of David W. Anderson, who claims he continued to receive mortgage loan statements from the defendant after declaring bankruptcy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-02909, Anderson v. Fifth Third Bank, National Association.

Banking & Financial Services

November 15, 2022, 4:15 PM