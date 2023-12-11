Who Got The Work

April L. Fredrickson and Matthew A. Tripp of Miller Nash have entered appearances for Comcast in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Oct. 25 in Washington Western District Court by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of a care technical representative who contends that he was overlooked for a promotion despite having the requisite experience for the role and holding a positive performance record with Comcast. The suit also pursues race and age discrimination claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kymberly K. Evanson, is 2:23-cv-01633, Anderson v. Comcast Cable Communications Management LLC.

Telecommunications

December 11, 2023, 9:34 AM

