Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Snow Christensen & Martineau on Tuesday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Cintas, a Cincinnati-based supplier of corporate uniforms and supplies, and Walmart to Utah District Court. The complaint was filed by Gallian Welker & Associates on behalf of Adrianne Anderson. The case is 4:22-cv-00101, Anderson v. Cintas Corporation No. 2 et al.

Business Services

December 27, 2022, 4:53 PM