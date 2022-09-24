Who Got The Work

Goodwin Procter partners Gabrielle Gould and Jaime A. Santos are defending Advance Publications, the publisher of Vogue Magazine, and administrators of the company's retirement plan in a pending ERISA class action. The action, filed Aug. 10 in New York Southern District Court by Miller Shah LLP, accuses the defendants of breaching fiduciary duties to plan participants by offering a suite of underperforming BlackRock funds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, is 1:22-cv-06826, Anderson v. Advance Publications, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 24, 2022, 1:49 PM