New Suit - Class Action

Vogue magazine publisher Advance Publications and administrators of the company's retirement account plan were hit with an ERISA class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Miller Shah LLP, accuses the defendants of breaching fiduciary duties to plan participants by offering a suite of BlackRock target date funds that, according to the suit, perform worse than many similar mutual fund alternatives. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06826, Anderson v. Advance Publications, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 10, 2022, 7:48 PM