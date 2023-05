Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dinsmore & Shohl on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against ABF Freight System Inc. and David Stein to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Tobias, Torchia & Simon on behalf of a former driver and dockworker. The case is 1:23-cv-00278, Anderson v. ABF Freight System, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 12, 2023, 6:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Roger Anderson

defendants

ABF Freight System, Inc.

David Stein

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations