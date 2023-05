Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Frost Brown Todd on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Cellular Ventures LLC to Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by attorney Ralph E. Sipes on behalf of Anderson Executive Tower LLC, seeks over $900,000 in damages from the plaintiff’s alleged breach of a property sale agreement. The case is 1:23-cv-00924, Anderson Executive Tower, LLC v. Cellular Ventures LLC.

Real Estate

May 26, 2023, 12:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Anderson Executive Tower, LLC

defendants

Cellular Ventures LLC

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract