Taft Stettinius & Hollister partner John F. Kennedy has entered an appearance for the City of Chicago and superintendent David Brown in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The suit, which seeks to reform the Chicago Police Department's use of excessive force, was filed April 10 in Illinois Northern District Court by the People’s Law Office; Shiller Preyar Jarard & Samuels and Northwestern Pritzker School of Law's Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras, is 1:23-cv-02245, Anderson et al v. Yoon et al.

May 10, 2023, 7:04 AM

