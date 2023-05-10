Who Got The Work

Taft Stettinius & Hollister partner John F. Kennedy has entered an appearance for the City of Chicago and superintendent David Brown in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The suit, which seeks to reform the Chicago Police Department's use of excessive force, was filed April 10 in Illinois Northern District Court by the People’s Law Office; Shiller Preyar Jarard & Samuels and Northwestern Pritzker School of Law's Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras, is 1:23-cv-02245, Anderson et al v. Yoon et al.

Government

May 10, 2023, 7:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Brent Colbert

Brittany Sowacke

Charlie Atchley

Charlotte Vail

Clare Gervasi

Cody Jones

Copeland Smith

Crystal Escamilla

Elizia Artis

Ian Kerstetter

Jacqueline Spreadbury

Jeannine Wise

Jonathan Freund

Kathleen Roberts

Korrina Zartler

Kyle Craig

Landon George

Luis Aldair Rafael-Nietes

Margaret Gay

Marina Bassett

Megan Angers

Natalie Yoon

Olivia Love-Hatlestad

Tim Anderson

Tori Larsen

Veronica Rodriguez

Plaintiffs

People'S Law Office

Roderick And Solange Macarthur Justice Center

Hakeem Malik Muhammad

People'S Law Offices

defendants

City Of Chicago

John Doe Officers

Officers in Exhibits A-G

Superintendent David Brown

defendant counsels

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation