Who Got The Work
Taft Stettinius & Hollister partner John F. Kennedy has entered an appearance for the City of Chicago and superintendent David Brown in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The suit, which seeks to reform the Chicago Police Department's use of excessive force, was filed April 10 in Illinois Northern District Court by the People’s Law Office; Shiller Preyar Jarard & Samuels and Northwestern Pritzker School of Law's Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras, is 1:23-cv-02245, Anderson et al v. Yoon et al.
Government
May 10, 2023, 7:04 AM
Plaintiffs
- Brent Colbert
- Brittany Sowacke
- Charlie Atchley
- Charlotte Vail
- Clare Gervasi
- Cody Jones
- Copeland Smith
- Crystal Escamilla
- Elizia Artis
- Ian Kerstetter
- Jacqueline Spreadbury
- Jeannine Wise
- Jonathan Freund
- Kathleen Roberts
- Korrina Zartler
- Kyle Craig
- Landon George
- Luis Aldair Rafael-Nietes
- Margaret Gay
- Marina Bassett
- Megan Angers
- Natalie Yoon
- Olivia Love-Hatlestad
- Tim Anderson
- Tori Larsen
- Veronica Rodriguez
Plaintiffs
- People'S Law Office
- Roderick And Solange Macarthur Justice Center
- Hakeem Malik Muhammad
- People'S Law Offices
defendants
- City Of Chicago
- John Doe Officers
- Officers in Exhibits A-G
- Superintendent David Brown
defendant counsels
- Taft Stettinius & Hollister
nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation