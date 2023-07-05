New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Autoliv, FCA US, Ford Motor Co., General Motors, ZF Friedrichshafen and other automakers were hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to launch a full recall of vehicles with defective air bag inflators, was filed by Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles; Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello; Levin Papantonio; Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein; Motley Rice; and other law firms. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11601, Anderson et al v. Victory et al.

Automotive

July 05, 2023, 8:24 PM

