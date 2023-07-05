New Suit - Consumer Class Action
Autoliv, FCA US, Ford Motor Co., General Motors, ZF Friedrichshafen and other automakers were hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to launch a full recall of vehicles with defective air bag inflators, was filed by Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles; Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello; Levin Papantonio; Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein; Motley Rice; and other law firms. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11601, Anderson et al v. Victory et al.
Automotive
July 05, 2023, 8:24 PM
Plaintiffs
- Aaron Jophlin
- Anita Reddick
- Anthony Raspantini
- Anthony Wayne Brown
- Billie Sellers
- Bobbie White
- Bobby Sims
- Brad Hoschar
- Brandon Barker
- Brandy Knapp
- Brenda Smith-Watson
- Brian Belanger
- Bryan Polo
- Cara Taylor Long
- Celeste Felice
- Chad Sorenson
- Christopher Carter
- Clayton Fineout
- Corby Cline
- Daniel McCarthy
- Dave Bacon
- David Anderson
- David Winslow
- Deneen Brown
- Dennis Fett
- Douglas Hall
- Douglas Philip Paulson
- Dwayne Stowe
- Earl Wilson
- Elisabeth Lovett
- Elizabeth Valenzuela
- Eniko Gedo
- Eva Jacinto
- Felicia Owens
- Francine Lewis
- Frank Talavera
- George Welch
- Gilbert Starkey
- Gregorio Excobedo
- Hannah Jones
- Harley Graff
- Jaime Duran
- Jamaria Fernandez
- James McCrory
- Janice McKennon
- Jeffrey Rhoades
- Jeffrey Slusher
- Jimmy Herrera
- John Britton
- John Komoroski
- Jonathan Carano
- Jordan Tribble
- Julie Struble
- Julie Walling
- Kara Petschen
- Katrina Chambliss
- Kenneth Allan
- Kristen Luiz
- Latasha Tinch
- Latricia Ford
- Latunder Mercadel
- Leatha Barber
- Leigh Schultz
- Lisamarie Blumberg
- Loretta Mitchell
- Manakia Eiland
- Marcos Diaz
- Marie Hudson
- Mark Hartman
- Matthew Kakol
- Matthew Shephard
- Melissa Warren
- Michael Hayes
- Michael Thomas
- Michael Tropea
- Moises Alonso
- Natasha Hochstetler
- Nelson Yerger
- Nicole Hearn
- Nicole Senkpeil
- Ninotchka Harper-Bey
- Patricia Jones
- Patricia Mobley
- Patricia Taylor
- pla Bonnie Florentine
- pla Ryan Clark
- Preshawn Long
- Rached Belhadj
- Rene Madueno
- Renee Lesesne
- Richard Topa
- Rittie Marshall
- Robert Ballero Gonzalez
- Ronald Wolf
- Rosalind Hudson-Battie
- Ryan Taylor
- Scott Milewski
- Sheila Hall-Hudson
- Shona Thomas
- Stacey Kabir
- Stephen Gearhart
- Steve Isbister
- Steven M Aula
- Theresa Wolle
- Tiffany Marvin
- Tina Brown
- Tonjua Speck
- Tracy Miles
- Trois White
- Tyler Baker
- Vincent Cerrato, Jr.
- Westley Hamner
- William Arthur Guest, Jr.
- William Demele
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Autoliv Asp, Inc.
- Autoliv, Inc.
- FCA US LLC
- Ford Motor Company
- General Motors LLC
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Anita Victory
- Joyson Safety Systems
- Toyoda Gosei North America Inc.
- ZF Active Safety and Electronics US LLC
- ZF Automotive US Inc.
- ZF Passive Safety Systems US Inc.
- ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.
nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product