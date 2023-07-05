New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Autoliv, FCA US, Ford Motor Co., General Motors, ZF Friedrichshafen and other automakers were hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to launch a full recall of vehicles with defective air bag inflators, was filed by Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles; Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello; Levin Papantonio; Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein; Motley Rice; and other law firms. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11601, Anderson et al v. Victory et al.

Automotive

July 05, 2023, 8:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Mark K. Wasvary, P.C.

defendants

Autoliv Asp, Inc.

Autoliv, Inc.

FCA US LLC

Ford Motor Company

General Motors LLC

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Anita Victory

Joyson Safety Systems

Toyoda Gosei North America Inc.

ZF Active Safety and Electronics US LLC

ZF Automotive US Inc.

ZF Passive Safety Systems US Inc.

ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product