New Suit - Administrative Procedures Act

Debevoise & Plimpton filed a lawsuit Wednesday in the District of Columbia District Court on behalf of tenant advocacy firm Marrero Tenants Organization Inc. and three individuals. The suit contends that the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and HUD secretary Marcia L. Fudge violated the Administrative Procedures Act by approving the conversion of a majority Black dominated public housing development to a tenant-based housing voucher assistance area. According to the suit, the transition was approved pursuant to a Streamlined Voluntary Conversion process, which waives a statutorily-required conversion assessment that is required to be conducted by public housing agencies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01259, Anderson et al v. United States Department Of Housing And Urban Development et al.

Government

May 04, 2023, 6:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Candace Johnson

Jolene Anderson

Kedra James

Marrero Tenants Organization, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Debevoise & Plimpton

defendants

United States Department Of Housing And Urban Development

Marcia L. Fudge

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision