Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jones Day on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against United Airlines and its top officers to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by John Pierce Law on behalf of over 25 airline employees including flight crew and mechanics who contend they were wrongfully denied religious exemptions to United's COVID-19 vaccination policy. The case is 1:23-cv-00989, Anderson et al v. United Airlines, Inc. et al.