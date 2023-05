New Suit

HSBC Holdings, the Hong Kong banking and financial service company, was sued Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by pro se plaintiffs who contend that they were denied two home mortgage loans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00880, Anderson et al v. HSBC Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

May 26, 2023, 4:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Carron Anderson

Dorothy Morales

defendants

HSBC Bank

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation