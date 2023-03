Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jones Walker on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against HMO Louisiana to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, seeking coverage for surgical procedures, was filed by attorney Paul A. Lea Jr. and Taggart Morton on behalf of Charles T. Anderson and Tania Nicole Anderson. The case is 2:23-cv-00971, Anderson et al v. HMO Louisiana Inc.

Health Care

March 17, 2023, 6:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Charles T Anderson

Tania Nicole Anderson

defendants

HMO Louisiana Inc

defendant counsels

Jones Walker

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations