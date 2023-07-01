New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Arc Automotive, a manufacturer of airbag inflators, was hit with a sweeping product liability class action on Friday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit, filed as two volumes that span more than 800 pages, alleges that Arc manufactured millions of defective inflators that are currently installed in vehicles and pose a risk of serious injury or death. The case, brought by Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles, seeks an order requiring Arc to notify all class members of the defect and to repair the subject vehicles as well as hefty money damages. The case is 3:23-cv-00233, Anderson et al v. Arc Automotive, Inc.

