New Suit - Consumer Class Action
Arc Automotive, a manufacturer of airbag inflators, was hit with a sweeping product liability class action on Friday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit, filed as two volumes that span more than 800 pages, alleges that Arc manufactured millions of defective inflators that are currently installed in vehicles and pose a risk of serious injury or death. The case, brought by Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles, seeks an order requiring Arc to notify all class members of the defect and to repair the subject vehicles as well as hefty money damages. The case is 3:23-cv-00233, Anderson et al v. Arc Automotive, Inc.
Automotive
July 01, 2023, 8:07 PM
Plaintiffs
- Aaron Jophlin
- Anita Reddick
- Anita Victory
- Anthony Raspantini
- Anthony Wayne Brown
- Billy Sellers
- Bobbie & Trois White
- Bobby Sims
- Bonnie Florentine
- Brad Hoschar
- Brandon Barker
- Brandy Knapp
- Brenda Smith-Watson
- Brian Belanger
- Bryan Polo
- Cara Long
- Celeste Felice
- Chad Sorenson
- Christopher Carter
- Clayton Fineout
- Corby Cline
- Daniel McCarthy
- Dave Bacon
- David Anderson
- David Winslow
- Deneen Brown
- Dennis Fett
- Dewayne Stowe
- Douglas Hall
- Douglas Philip Paulson
- Earl Wilson
- Elisabeth Lovett
- Elizabeth Valenzuela
- Eniko Gedo
- Eva Jacinto
- Felicia Owens
- Francine Lewis
- Frank Talavera
- George Welch
- Gilbert Starkey
- Gregorio Escobedo
- Hannah Jones
- Harley Graff
- Jamaria Fernandez
- James McCrory
- Jamie Duran
- Janice Mckennon
- Jeffery Rhoades
- Jeffery Slusher
- Jimmy Herrera
- John Britton
- John Komoroski
- Jonathan Carano
- Jordan Tribble
- Julie Struble
- Julie Walling
- Kara Petschen
- Katrina Chambliss
- Kenneth Allan
- Kristen Luiz
- Latasha Tinch
- Latricia Ford
- Latunder Mercadel
- Leatha Barber
- Leigh Schultz
- Lisamarie Blumberg
- Loretta Mitchell
- Manakia Eiland
- Marcos Diaz
- Marie Hudson
- Mark Hartman
- Matthew Kakol
- Matthew Shephard
- Melissa Warren
- Michael Hayes
- Michael Thomas
- Michael Tropea
- Moises Alonso
- Natasha Hochstetler
- Nelson Yerger
- Nicole Hearn
- Nicole Senkpeil
- Ninotchka Harper-Bey
- Patricia Jones
- Patricia Mobley
- Patricia Taylor
- Preshawn Long
- Rached Belhadj
- Rebee Lesesne
- Renee Madueno
- Richard Topa
- Rittie Marshall
- Robert Ballero Gonzalez
- Ronald Wolf
- Rosalind Hudson-Battie
- Ryan Clark
- Ryan Taylor
- Scott Milewski
- Sheila Hall-Hudson
- Shona Thomas
- Stacey Kabir
- Stephen Gearhart
- Steve Isbister
- Steven Aula
- Theresa Wolle
- Tiffany Marvin
- Tina Brown
- Tonjua Speck
- Tracy Miles
- Tyler Baker
- Vincent Cerrato
- Westley Hamner
- William Arthur Guest
- William Demele
Plaintiffs
- Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles
defendants
nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects