New Suit - ERISA

Northwestern Mutual was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit, for long-term disability benefits, was filed by Farrell Disability Law on behalf of Erik Andersen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01096, Andersen v. The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 11, 2022, 3:02 PM