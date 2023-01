Removed To Federal Court

Jones Day removed a lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination against UPS to California Central District Court on Friday. The complaint was filed by attorney Marcus Jackson Esq. on behalf of four plaintiffs alleging wage-and-hour violations and wrongful termination. The case is 5:23-cv-00027, Andersen et al v. United Parcel Service, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

January 06, 2023, 8:05 PM