Who Got The Work

Stanford Law Professor Mark Lemley and a team of attorneys from Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson have stepped in to defend Stability AI in a creator class action alleging that the company's Stable Diffusion image generator violates copyright protections and other legal rights of artists. The suit, filed Jan. 13 in California Northern District Court, also takes aim at Midjourney Inc. and DeviantArt Inc., which offer similar AI image generators. The suit is backed by Joseph Saveri Law Firm, Lockridge Grindal Nauen, and attorney Matthew Butterick. A Cooley team led by partner Angela L. Dunning is representing Midjourney. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick, is 3:23-cv-00201, Andersen et al v. Stability AI Ltd. et al.

AI & Automation

February 06, 2023, 4:14 AM