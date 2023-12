News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday tapped Judge Daniel Anders to lead the First Judicial District's trial division. Per the high court's order, Anders is set to take over Jan. 1 as the replacement for Administrative Judge Lisette Shirdan-Harris, who is slated to retire at the end of the year. Anders is stepping into the role with an already established reputation as a leader within the Philadelphia legal community.

December 19, 2023, 11:27 AM

