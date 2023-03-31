New Suit
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was sued on Friday in District of Columbia District Court over Medicare policy changes. The lawsuit was filed by Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman on behalf of Andalusia Health and 28 other hospitals that served disproportionate shares of low-income patients. The suit alleges that the Department unjustly remanded the hospitals’ appeals of Medicare payment determinations. The case is 1:23-cv-00886, Andalusia Health et al v. Becerra.
March 31, 2023, 5:08 PM
Plaintiffs
- Andalusia Health
- Jackson Purchase Medical Center
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
- Lakeland Community Hospital
- Livingston Regional Hospital
- Logan Memorial Hospital
- Maria Parham Hospital
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Minden Medical Center
- Northwest Medical Center
- Palestine Regional Medical Center
- Parkview Regional Hospital
- Person Memorial Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
- Putnam Community Medical Center
- Raleigh General Hospital
- River Parishes Hospital
- Southern Tennessee - Lawrenceburg
- Southern Tennessee - Winchester
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System
- Southwestern Medical Center
- Sovah Health Danville
- Sovah Health Martinsville
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
- University Health Lakewood Medical Center
- University Health Truman Medical Center
- Valley View Medical Center
- Vaughan Regional Medical Center
- Western Plains Medical Complex
- Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman
defendants
nature of claim: 151/over Medicare reimbursement