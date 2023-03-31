New Suit

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was sued on Friday in District of Columbia District Court over Medicare policy changes. The lawsuit was filed by Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman on behalf of Andalusia Health and 28 other hospitals that served disproportionate shares of low-income patients. The suit alleges that the Department unjustly remanded the hospitals’ appeals of Medicare payment determinations. The case is 1:23-cv-00886, Andalusia Health et al v. Becerra.

Health Care

March 31, 2023, 5:08 PM

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 151/over Medicare reimbursement