New Suit

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was sued on Friday in District of Columbia District Court over Medicare policy changes. The lawsuit was filed by Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman on behalf of Andalusia Health and 28 other hospitals that served disproportionate shares of low-income patients. The suit alleges that the Department unjustly remanded the hospitals’ appeals of Medicare payment determinations. The case is 1:23-cv-00886, Andalusia Health et al v. Becerra.

Health Care

March 31, 2023, 5:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Andalusia Health

Jackson Purchase Medical Center

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital

Lakeland Community Hospital

Livingston Regional Hospital

Logan Memorial Hospital

Maria Parham Hospital

Memorial Medical Center

Mercy Regional Medical Center

Minden Medical Center

Northwest Medical Center

Palestine Regional Medical Center

Parkview Regional Hospital

Person Memorial Hospital

Piedmont Rockdale Hospital

Putnam Community Medical Center

Raleigh General Hospital

River Parishes Hospital

Southern Tennessee - Lawrenceburg

Southern Tennessee - Winchester

Southern Tennessee Regional Health System

Southwestern Medical Center

Sovah Health Danville

Sovah Health Martinsville

Sumner Regional Medical Center

University Health Lakewood Medical Center

University Health Truman Medical Center

Valley View Medical Center

Vaughan Regional Medical Center

Western Plains Medical Complex

Plaintiffs

Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman

defendants

Xavier Becerra

nature of claim: 151/over Medicare reimbursement