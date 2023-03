Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour employment class action against frozen vegetable company The Pictsweet Company to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Wilshire Law Firm on behalf of hourly paid workers employed by the defendant in California. The case is 2:23-cv-01754, Anciola v. The Pictsweet Company.

March 08, 2023, 8:57 PM