Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jones Walker on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Trilogy MedWaste to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Sylvester Law Firm on behalf of Stuart Ancelet, who was allegedly terminated without cause within one year of his employment and therefore seeks severance pay under his employment contract. The case is 1:23-cv-00054, Ancelet v. Trilogy MedWaste Inc.

Health Care

January 13, 2023, 4:41 PM