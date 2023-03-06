New Suit

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher filed a civil RICO lawsuit Sunday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Anbang Group Holdings Co. Ltd. and other defendants. The complaint contends that Haibin Zhou a/k/a Andy Bang and other defendants filed fraudulent grant deeds that purported to transfer ownership of over six of the plaintiffs’ hotel properties, worth several billion dollars, to sham entities owned and controlled by Zhou. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00998, Anbang Group Holdings Co. Limited et al v. Zhou et al.

Real Estate

March 06, 2023, 6:48 AM