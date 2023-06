Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hill Ward Henderson on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Life Insurance Co. of the Southwest to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over life insurance proceeds, was filed by the Law Offices of Jason Turchin on behalf of Jose Antonio Sanchez Anaya. The case is 8:23-cv-01447, Anaya v. Life Insurance Co. of the Southwest.

Insurance

June 28, 2023, 5:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Jose Antonio Sanchez Anaya

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Jason Turchin

defendants

Life Insurance Company of the Southwest

defendant counsels

Hill Ward Henderson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute